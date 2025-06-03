Georgia News
Georgia News

Atlanta Braves bring back former manager Fredi González as acting third base coach

The struggling Atlanta Braves are bringing back former manager Fredi González as acting third base coach
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The struggling Atlanta Braves are bringing back former manager Fredi González as acting third base coach.

The team announced Monday that Matt Tuiasosopo, the previous third base coach, has accepted a role as minor league infield coordinator.

Atlanta had the day off Monday. The Braves have lost eight of their last 11, and, at 27-31, are in fourth place in the NL East.

Gonzalez has managed the Marlins and Braves previously. He was on Baltimore's coaching staff for five seasons, including three as bench coach, before being replaced by the Orioles last offseason.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this October 2012 photo, Fredi Gonzalez argues an infield fly ruling in the eighth inning with third base umpire Jeff Nelson and left field umpire Sam Holbrook while taking on the St. Louis Cardinals during the National League Wild Card playoff game at Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Credit: Kevin C. Cox

Braves bring back Fredi Gonzalez as third base coach

Gonzalez coached under Bobby Cox for the Braves from 2003-06. He succeeded Cox after the 2010 season until he was fired in the 2016 season.

Jamal Agnew brings strong mentality, leadership to Falcons

James Agnew, a former Jacksonville Jaguar, has a likable personality and does a great job setting up blocks and mentoring younger players.

Arcia signs with Rockies, joins lineup as DH versus Cubs

The Latest

Cameron Young plays on the 13th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Cameron Young rallies for US Open spot on a long day of qualifying for Oakmont

29m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash Pop

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

2h ago

Featured

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.

Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.

Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store

Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.

Fulton officer fatally shoots man who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says

The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments