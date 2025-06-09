Georgia News
Atlanta and Indiana face off for conference showdown

Indiana faces Atlanta for an Eastern Conference matchup Tuesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Indiana Fever (4-4, 4-4 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (5-3, 2-3 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever faces Atlanta Dream for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Atlanta finished 8-12 at home and 7-13 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Dream averaged 77.0 points per game while shooting 40.8% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.

Indiana finished 11-9 in Eastern Conference action and 20-20 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Fever averaged 85.0 points per game last season, 13.3 from the free-throw line and 27.6 from deep.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Fever: Caitlin Clark: out (quadriceps).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Atlanta Dream forward Nia Coffey (12) gets off a shot during the second half in Atlanta Dream’s home opener at State Farm Arena, Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Indiana Fever won 81-76 over Atlanta Dream. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

