Nation & World News
Athletics rookie Clarke makes another spectacular catch, robs Angels' Schanuel of home run

Rookie center fielder Denzel Clarke made yet another spectacular catch for the Athletics, this time reaching high above the wall to rob the Los Angeles Angels’ Nolan Schanuel of a home run
Athletics center fielder Denzel Clarke (1) tries to reach for Houston Astros' Jose Altuve's two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)

Credit: AP

Updated 26 minutes ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rookie center fielder Denzel Clarke made yet another spectacular catch for the Athletics, this time reaching high above the wall to rob the Los Angeles Angels' Nolan Schanuel of a home run on Monday night.

The Angels had one out and no one on in the bottom of the first when Schanuel launched a 1-0 splitter from Grant Holman toward left-center. Clarke raced back and planted his right foot about halfway up the wall in a perfectly timed leap and grabbed the top for support. He extended the upper half of his body several feet beyond the wall and made a backhand grab with his left arm fully stretched out.

Clarke let out a roar after the catch. Schanuel gazed toward the outfield in disbelief, and Holman held his hands above his head.

Clarke has made several terrific catches since he debuted on May 23. He robbed the Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk of a home run in his native Toronto a week and a half ago. And against Baltimore in Sacramento on Friday, he robbed Jorge Mateo of an extra-base hit with a backhand grab as he sprinted full speed into the wall in left-center.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Athletics outfielder Denzel Clarke holds the ball up after colliding into the wall during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Friday, June 6, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sara Nevis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

