Athletics rookie Clarke makes another spectacular catch, robs Angels' Schanuel of home run

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rookie center fielder Denzel Clarke made yet another spectacular catch for the Athletics, this time reaching high above the wall to rob the Los Angeles Angels' Nolan Schanuel of a home run on Monday night.

The Angels had one out and no one on in the bottom of the first when Schanuel launched a 1-0 splitter from Grant Holman toward left-center. Clarke raced back and planted his right foot about halfway up the wall in a perfectly timed leap and grabbed the top for support. He extended the upper half of his body several feet beyond the wall and made a backhand grab with his left arm fully stretched out.

Clarke let out a roar after the catch. Schanuel gazed toward the outfield in disbelief, and Holman held his hands above his head.