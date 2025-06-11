Nation & World News
At least 49 people have died in flooding in South Africa, officials say

Officials say at least 49 people have died in flooding in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province
Snow covers the N2 road heading to Nolangeni, South Africa, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Greater Kokstad Municipality via AP)

Snow covers the N2 road heading to Nolangeni, South Africa, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Greater Kokstad Municipality via AP)
Updated 38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At least 49 people have died in flooding in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province after an extreme cold front brought heavy rain and snow to parts of the country, officials said Wednesday.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said police provided the death toll.

The dead include six high school students who were washed away when their school bus was caught in floodwaters near a river on Tuesday, Mabuyane told journalists. He said four other students were missing.

He said the death toll was likely to rise: “As we speak here, other bodies are being discovered.”

Mabuyane’s office had reported seven deaths in the floods on Tuesday.

Disaster response teams have been activated in Eastern Cape province and in neighboring KwaZulu-Natal province after torrential rain in parts of southern and eastern South Africa.

Power outages have affected hundreds of thousands of homes, authorities said.

The Eastern Cape province is especially hard hit, with houses submerged or destroyed and cars carried away by floodwaters.

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Credit: AP

A motorist drives through some standing water along the 2100 block of Ford Avenue during the storm that hit on Friday afternoon in Owensboro, Ky. on June 6, 2025. (Alan Warren/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP)

