At least 49 people have died in flooding in South Africa, officials say

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At least 49 people have died in flooding in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province after an extreme cold front brought heavy rain and snow to parts of the country, officials said Wednesday.
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said police provided the death toll.
The dead include six high school students who were washed away when their school bus was caught in floodwaters near a river on Tuesday, Mabuyane told journalists. He said four other students were missing.
He said the death toll was likely to rise: “As we speak here, other bodies are being discovered.”
Mabuyane’s office had reported seven deaths in the floods on Tuesday.
Disaster response teams have been activated in Eastern Cape province and in neighboring KwaZulu-Natal province after torrential rain in parts of southern and eastern South Africa.
Power outages have affected hundreds of thousands of homes, authorities said.
The Eastern Cape province is especially hard hit, with houses submerged or destroyed and cars carried away by floodwaters.
___
AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
At least 1 dead, thousands without power after strong storms hit Georgia
The system, which pushed in from Alabama, reached West Georgia around 4 p.m. Saturday. The brunt of the storm moved over the city around 7 p.m.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Atlanta’s 911 system was failing. A year later, it’s picking up the pace.
The Atlanta E911 call center has improved, answering 90% of calls within the 20-second standard.
Lois Reitzes’ 46-year run at WABE ends on a high note
Lois Reitzes found a second act with 'City Lights' as an arts and culture interviewer after 36 years as WABE's classical music host but at age 71, felt it was time to bow out.
GHSA set to make 3-school athletes ineligible, tightens transfer rules
Georgia high school athletes who change schools twice after the ninth grade will be ineligible for a year under new GHSA bylaws expected to get final approval next month.