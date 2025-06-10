Nation & World News
At least 4 dead in wave of explosions outside police stations in southwest Colombia

At least four people were killed in Colombia as rebel groups detonated bombs near police stations in the city of Cali and the neighboring Cauca province, according to Colombian authorities
The body of Jose Carabali Galeano is covered in his living room, as his relatives look on, after a bomb exploded in Guachinte, Cauca Valley, Colombia, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Santiago Saldarriaga)

The body of Jose Carabali Galeano is covered in his living room, as his relatives look on, after a bomb exploded in Guachinte, Cauca Valley, Colombia, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Santiago Saldarriaga)
By Associated Press
33 minutes ago

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — At least four people were killed in Colombia on Tuesday as rebel groups detonated bombs near police stations in the city of Cali and the neighboring Cauca province, according to authorities.

Military and police spokespeople blamed the attacks on the FARC-EMC, a group led by former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia who broke away from the group after it signed a peace deal with the government in 2016.

Authorities said the rebels placed bombs in cars and motorcycles that were parked near police stations.

The attacks on the police stations come just days after Miguel Uribe, a conservative presidential candidate, was shot during a rally in Bogota. Authorities say they are investigating who was behind the attack on Uribe, who is in a critical condition in hospital in Bogota.

Colombia’s government has struggled to contain violence in urban and rural areas as several rebel groups try to take over territory abandoned by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia following its peace deal with the government.

Peace talks between the FARC-EMC faction and the government broke down last year after a series of attacks on indigenous communities.

The government is currently holding talks with another faction of the group, that is led by commander Luis Alberto Alban, known also as Marcos Calarca.

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

A soldier walks past the body of a man covered in plastic, right, and his charred motorcycle, after the person was killed by a bomb that exploded in Guachinte, Cauca Valley, Colombia, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Santiago Saldarriaga)

A picture of Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay and a Colombian flag cover his seat at Congress while he is in critical condition after being shot at a political rally in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, June 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

A body lies in the street, covered by a sheet, after a bomb explosion in Cali, Colombia, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Santiago Saldarriaga)

Soldiers patrol after a bomb explosion in Guachinte, Valle del Cauca, Colombia, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Santiago Saldarriaga)

