At least 4 dead and 2 missing in San Antonio after heavy rains flood parts of Texas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — At least four people are dead in San Antonio and dozens of water rescues were made around the city after heavy rains flooded highways and stranded motorists, officials said Thursday.

Fire officials said they were still searching for two people who were missing. Calls for water rescues began shortly before sunrise, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Two women and two men were found dead, police Chief William McManus said. He did not have their ages.