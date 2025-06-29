At least 37 people killed in a bus collision in a remote part of Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Dozens of people were killed when two buses collided and burst into flames in a remote part of northern Tanzania, officials said.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan expressed deep sorrow in a statement Sunday following the crash that killed at least 37 people and left 30 others injured.

The collision happened on Saturday evening in the Sabasaba area along the Moshi–Tanga highway in the Kilimanjaro region. The identities and nationalities of the victims weren’t immediately known.