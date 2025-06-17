At least 20 wounded in Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A combined Russian and missile attack in Kyiv overnight Tuesday left at least 20 people wounded, according to Ukrainian officials.

The attack, the latest in a spate of mass drone and missile attacks on Kyiv, occurred as world leaders convened at the Group of Seven meeting in Canada, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend. The summit runs through Tuesday.

Kyiv's Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said nine people were wounded in the city's Sviatoshynskyi district and 11 more in the Solomianskyi district. The mayor said six people were hospitalized. Fires broke out in two other Kyiv districts as a result of falling debris from shot down Ukrainian air defenses.