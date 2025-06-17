Nation & World News
At least 20 wounded in Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian officials say at least 20 people were wounded in Kyiv after a combined Russian and missile attack
In this photo taken on June 14, 2025 and provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade press service, a serviceman prepares to fire a 155mm M109 howitzer towards Russian army positions near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade via AP)

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A combined Russian and missile attack in Kyiv overnight Tuesday left at least 20 people wounded, according to Ukrainian officials.

The attack, the latest in a spate of mass drone and missile attacks on Kyiv, occurred as world leaders convened at the Group of Seven meeting in Canada, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend. The summit runs through Tuesday.

Kyiv's Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said nine people were wounded in the city's Sviatoshynskyi district and 11 more in the Solomianskyi district. The mayor said six people were hospitalized. Fires broke out in two other Kyiv districts as a result of falling debris from shot down Ukrainian air defenses.

Canada, which assumed the presidency of the G7 this year, invited Zelenskyy to the summit, where he is expected to hold one-on-one meetings with world leaders.

Zelenskyy was set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Canada on Tuesday, though the White House announced Trump would be returning early to Washington because of tensions in the Mideast.

Russia has launched a record number of drones and missiles in recent weeks. Moscow escalated attacks after Ukraine's Security Service agency staged an audacious operation targeting war planes in air bases deep inside Russian territory.

Little progress has emerged from direct peace talks held in Istanbul, with the exception of prisoner exchanges, expected to conclude next week, said Zelenskyy.

In this photo taken on June 14, 2025 and provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade press service, a 155mm M109 howitzer fires towards Russian army positions near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this photo taken on June 14, 2025 and provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade press service, soldiers have a rest in a shelter on the front line near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Smoke rises after Russian drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, from left, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, President Donald Trump, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz participate in a session of the G7 Summit, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Canada. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

The Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival takes place Saturday beginning at The King Center and ending at Piedmont Park. Due to sponsorship difficulties, the event was shortened from three days to two this year. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

