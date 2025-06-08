At least 2 people killed as storms push through South

Two people were killed by falling trees and tens of thousands were left without power as severe storms rolled through the South over the weekend.

The storms downed trees and powerlines and brought heavy rainfall, hail and gusty winds as they pushed through the region. Nearly 150,000 people across southern states from Texas to South Carolina were without power Sunday morning, according to poweroutage.us.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said one person was killed in Lafayette County when a tree fell on a vehicle. Multiple tornado warnings were issued across northern Mississippi on Saturday.