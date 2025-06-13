Georgia News
Georgia News

Arrests made in Georgia shooting that killed 3

Law enforcement officials announced that three people, including a teenager, have been arrested in connection with a May triple homicide outside a Georgia bar
1 hour ago

MACON. Ga. (AP) — A total of three people have now been arrested in connection with a triple homicide outside a Georgia bar in May, while authorities said a fourth man wanted for arrest killed himself on Thursday.

The May 18 shooting in the parking lot outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill in Macon, Georgia, killed three people and injured another six.

Travis Keyshaun Glover, 17, of Macon, was arrested Saturday and charged as an adult with three counts of murder, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jarrius Terrell Curry, 28, of Macon, is charged with aggravated assault.

Muchman Bond III, 25, has also been charged with three counts of murder. He was arrested in May on an unrelated charge in South Carolina.

Sheriff's deputies found Christopher Valentine, 25, dead in a Macon house on Thursday. Investigators had been publicizing their search for Valentine, who was also wanted for three counts of murder. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told local news outlets that Valentine shot and killed himself.

A judge denied bail to Curry and Glover on Monday, saying the cases would be sent to superior court for a further hearing. No court records exist yet for any of the three in Bibb County Superior Court, a clerk said Friday. The Associated Press was unable to determine whether any of the men have attorneys who can speak on their behalf. Curry and Glover are being held in jails in separate counties outside Macon.

Jedarrius Meadows Jr., 28; Javonta Faulks, 32; and Javarsia Meadows, 24, were killed in the May 18 shooting. Six other people were injured.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis has suspended the liquor license of Midtown Daiquiri Bar & Grill, where the shootings took place, while Macon-Bibb County commissioners await a report on whether they should deny a permanent renewal of the license. Commissioners had debated revoking the bar's license in 2023 after Davis cited concerns about crime around the bar, but never finalized the revocation.

More Stories

Keep Reading

DeKalb County police are investigating after two women were found shot on I-20 Monday afternoon, authorities said. (Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man killed in Paulding alleged road rage shooting identified; arrest made

A man is dead and two women are in critical condition following a pair of separate shootings on metro Atlanta roads. At least one of the incidents involved road rage.

Woman charged in hit-and-run death had just left Atlanta strip club, police say

Portia Taylor, 30, was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree vehicular homicide, hit-and-run resulting in death and driving under the influence.

Teen motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck on I-75 in Marietta

A multivehicle crash on I-75 in Marietta blocked traffic for about two hours late Tuesday morning, with lanes reopening by 1 p.m.

The Latest

Georgia’s coast is among the areas under consideration for oil drilling despite a moratorium imposed in 2020 that stretches through 2032. (File/AJC)

Offshore drilling threat resurfaces along Georgia’s coast

1h ago

Judge blocks Trump’s election executive order, siding with Democratic state attorneys who called it overreach

After catching China wave, Savannah port has plan to ride out tariff storm

Featured

Toi Cliatt, Trina Martin and her son, Gabe Watson, say they were traumatized when an FBI SWAT team raided their Atlanta home by mistake in 2017. (Courtesy of Institute for Justice)

Credit: Courtesy Institute for Justice

U.S. Supreme Court revives Atlanta family’s lawsuit over botched FBI raid

The U.S. Supreme Court sent Martin's case back to appeals court giving her another chance to pursue claims against the federal government over the botched predawn raid.

What to know about Trump protests in metro Atlanta this weekend

Protests against President Trump's policies (dubbed "No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance") are planned throughout the U.S. this weekend.

When COVID disrupted Delta’s pilot wing pin supply chain, its pilots had an idea

What’s now known as the ‘Legacy Wings’ tradition lives on.