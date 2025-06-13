Arrests made in Georgia shooting that killed 3

Jarrius Terrell Curry, 28, of Macon, is charged with aggravated assault.

Muchman Bond III, 25, has also been charged with three counts of murder. He was arrested in May on an unrelated charge in South Carolina.

Sheriff's deputies found Christopher Valentine, 25, dead in a Macon house on Thursday. Investigators had been publicizing their search for Valentine, who was also wanted for three counts of murder. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told local news outlets that Valentine shot and killed himself.

A judge denied bail to Curry and Glover on Monday, saying the cases would be sent to superior court for a further hearing. No court records exist yet for any of the three in Bibb County Superior Court, a clerk said Friday. The Associated Press was unable to determine whether any of the men have attorneys who can speak on their behalf. Curry and Glover are being held in jails in separate counties outside Macon.

Jedarrius Meadows Jr., 28; Javonta Faulks, 32; and Javarsia Meadows, 24, were killed in the May 18 shooting. Six other people were injured.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis has suspended the liquor license of Midtown Daiquiri Bar & Grill, where the shootings took place, while Macon-Bibb County commissioners await a report on whether they should deny a permanent renewal of the license. Commissioners had debated revoking the bar's license in 2023 after Davis cited concerns about crime around the bar, but never finalized the revocation.