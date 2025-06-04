Arrest made in shooting that left 1 dead and 11 hurt around North Carolina house party

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on an attempted murder charge in connection with a weekend shooting around a house party in North Carolina that led to the death of one person and injuries for 11 others, sheriff's deputies said.
Garon Nathaniel Killian, of Lenoir, was being held in jail without bond, the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Online records did not show booking or lawyer information for Killian and the county court clerk's office's phone did not accept voicemails Tuesday evening.
Authorities executed search warrants on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the shooting, which left some people with gunshot wounds and others with injuries from fleeing the gunfire. Additional people could be arrested, the sheriff's office said.
The shooting took place early Sunday in a usually quiet residential neighborhood in southwest Catawba County, about 7 miles (11 kilometers) south of the city of Hickory. Authorities said at least 80 shots were fired beginning at about 12:45 a.m. People reported running, ducking for cover and scrambling to their cars for safety.
The crime scene spanned several properties along a neighborhood road, covering about 2 acres (0.8 hectares), and included outdoor and indoor areas, Sheriff’s office Maj. Aaron Turk said Sunday.
A 58-year-old man, Shawn Patrick Hood, of Lenoir, was killed. He was the oldest of the victims, who ranged in age from as young as 16, the sheriff's office said. The agency said it was asking for people who attended the party to contact the office.
Keep Reading
Credit: Henri Hollis
Police seeking public’s help after man fatally shot at his DeKalb home
Surveillance video showed a man holding an assault rifle as he entered the home, located a short distance from Panola Road. Police shared photos of the suspect at a Walmart.
3 men accused of killing 19-year-old in ambush at Gwinnett intersection
Prosecutors say Xavier Tyler Stephens was shot multiple times while waiting for a ride in April.
The Latest
Featured
Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.
Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents
Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.
County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges
A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.