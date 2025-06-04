Arrest made in shooting that left 1 dead and 11 hurt around North Carolina house party

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on an attempted murder charge in connection with a weekend shooting around a house party in North Carolina that led to the death of one person and injuries for 11 others, sheriff's deputies said.

Garon Nathaniel Killian, of Lenoir, was being held in jail without bond, the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Online records did not show booking or lawyer information for Killian and the county court clerk's office's phone did not accept voicemails Tuesday evening.

Authorities executed search warrants on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the shooting, which left some people with gunshot wounds and others with injuries from fleeing the gunfire. Additional people could be arrested, the sheriff's office said.