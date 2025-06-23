Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Arnaldo Pomodoro, whose bronze spheres decorate prominent public spaces around the world, dies at 98

Arnaldo Pomodoro, one of Italy’s most prominent contemporary artists, has died at age 98
FILE -- Italian sculptor Arnaldo Pomodoro attends the Italian State RAI TV program "Che Tempo che Fa", in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE -- Italian sculptor Arnaldo Pomodoro attends the Italian State RAI TV program "Che Tempo che Fa", in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
37 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — Arnaldo Pomodoro, one of Italy's most prominent contemporary artists whose bronze spheres decorate iconic public spaces from the Vatican to the United Nations, has died at age 98, his foundation said Monday.

Pomodoro died at home in Milan on Sunday, the eve of his 99th birthday, according to a statement from Carlotta Montebello, director general of the Arnaldo Pomodoro Foundation.

Pomodoro’s spheres are instantly recognizable: shiny, smooth bronze globes with clawed out interiors that Pomodoro has said referred to the superficial perfection of exteriors and the troubled complexity of interiors.

The Vatican’s sphere, which occupies a prominent place in the Pigna Courtyard of the Vatican Museums, features an internal mechanism that rotates with the wind. “In my work I see the cracks, the eroded parts, the destructive potential that emerges from our time of disillusionment,” the Vatican quoted Pomodoro as saying about its sphere.

The United Nations in New York received a 3.3-meter diameter “Sphere Within Sphere” sculpture as a gift from Italy in 1996. The U.N. sphere has both humanistic and technology-oriented meaning and referenced the coming of the new millennium: “a smooth exterior womb erupted by complex interior forms,” and “a promise for the rebirth of a less troubled and destructive world,” Pomodoro said of it.

Other spheres are located at museums around the world and outside the Italian foreign ministry, which has the original work that Pomodoro made in 1966 for the Montreal Expo that began his monumental sculpture project.

Pomodoro was born in Montefeltro, Italy, on June 23, 1926. In addition to his spheres, he designed theatrical sets, land projects and machines. He had multiple retrospectives and taught at Stanford University, University of California at Berkeley and Mills College, according to his biography on the foundation website.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Tourists wait in line outside the Louvre museum which failed to open on time Monday, June 16, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: AP

The world’s most-visited museum shuts down with staff sounding the alarm on mass tourism

Giorgio Armani, 90, will not attend runway shows during Milan Fashion Week

South African artist protested apartheid with messages still vital today

The new High Museum of Art exhibition “Ezrom Legae: Beasts” shines a light on the South African artist who addressed apartheid's institutionalized racism.

The Latest

A B-2 bomber arrives at Whiteman Air Force Base Mo., Sunday, June 22, 2025, after returning from a massive strike on Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday. (AP Photo/David Smith)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Israel strikes Iranian government targets as Trump muses about regime change

9m ago

Freed from prison, Belarusian dissident Tsikhanouski tells AP about 5 years in solitary confinement

10m ago

Israel targets Iran's government, a notorious Tehran prison as Iran launches more attacks on Israel

25m ago

Featured

President Donald Trump (right) and Vice President JD Vance sit in the Situation Room on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the White House in Washington. (White House via AP)

Credit: AP

Trump’s Iran strike divides Georgia Republicans — and Democrats, too

Top state officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, voice support for U.S. bombing of nuclear sites in Iran, but staunch Trump ally MTG is among the strike's sharpest critics

Judge: Arrests could result from plan to end homelessness in downtown Atlanta before World Cup

Atlanta is scrambling to create housing for homeless people before the World Cup arrives, but a judge says the plan could lead to some arrests of homeless people.

EXCLUSIVE

Historic land deal halts mine planned next to Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp

The move puts an immediate halt to a project that scientists and environmentalists had feared could irreparably damage North America’s largest blackwater swamp.