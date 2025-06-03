Nation & World News
Arkansas authorities release photo rendering of 'Devil in the Ozarks' as manhunt continues

Arkansas authorities have released a photo rendering of a convicted murderer and former police chief known as the “Devil in the Ozarks” who escaped from prison
This combo of images provided by the Arkansas Department of Corrections shows an actual photo of inmate Grant Hardin, left, and a photo rendering of the convicted former police chief known as the “Devil in the Ozarks" as the search for the escaped inmate headed into its second week. (Arkansas Department of Corrections via AP)

5 minutes ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas authorities on Tuesday released a photo rendering of a convicted murderer and former police chief known as the "Devil in the Ozarks " as the search for the escaped inmate entered its second week.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections said the photo rendering of Grant Hardin, 56, depicts how he may look after he escaped May 25 from the Calico Rock prison. The rendering shows Hardin with some hair on his head and face.

Authorities have said Hardin escaped by donning an outfit designed to look like a law enforcement uniform.

Rand Champion, a department spokesperson, said officials are focusing their search on the north-central Arkansas region where the prison is located. Tips from elsewhere about potential Hardin sightings have come in, but so far none have panned out, Champion said.

Hardin, a former police chief in the small town of Gateway near the Arkansas-Missouri border, was serving lengthy sentences for murder and rape. He was the subject of the TV documentary "Devil in the Ozarks."

Hardin was housed in a maximum-security wing of the primarily medium security prison, formally known as the North Central Unit. Officials are investigating whether a job Hardin held in the kitchen aided in his escape, including whether it gave him access to materials he could have used to fashion his makeshift uniform.

This image provided by the Stone County Arkansas Sheriffs Office shows Grant Hardin, a former police chief and convicted killer, escaping the North Central Unit prison wearing a disguise in Calico Rock, Ark. (Stone County Arkansas Sheriffs Office via AP)

