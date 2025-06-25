Arike Ogumbowale scores 21, Bueckers hits double figures in 12th straight game as Wings top Dream

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogumbowale scored 21 points, Paige Bueckers scored in double figures for the 12th straight game and the Dallas Wings topped the Atlanta Dream 68-55 on Tuesday night.

Bueckers scored 12 points and has reached double figures in all 12 games she has played. Aziaha James added 11 points and Li Yueru had 10 with a career-high 15 rebounds for the Wings (4-12), who have won three of their last four games.

Ryne Howard had 23 points and surpassed 2,000 for her career for Atlanta (10-5), which had won 9 of its last 11 games. Alisha Gray added 13 points and Brionna Jones 12.