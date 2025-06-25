Arike Ogumbowale scores 21, Bueckers hits double figures in 12th straight game as Wings top Dream

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogumbowale scored 21 points, Paige Bueckers scored in double figures for the 12th straight game and the Dallas Wings topped the Atlanta Dream 68-55 on Tuesday night.
Bueckers scored 12 points and has reached double figures in all 12 games she has played. Aziaha James added 11 points and Li Yueru had 10 with a career-high 15 rebounds for the Wings (4-12), who have won three of their last four games.
Ryne Howard had 23 points and surpassed 2,000 for her career for Atlanta (10-5), which had won 9 of its last 11 games. Alisha Gray added 13 points and Brionna Jones 12.
The Dallas reserves outscored the Atlanta bench 21-5. The Dream went 0 for 11 from 3-point range in the first quarter and finished 7 of 34 (21%), while shooting 23% overall.
Dallas closed with an 11-0 run and Atlanta shot 3 of 20 to fall behind 19-10 after one quarter. The second quarter belonged to the Dream and they used three 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 31-29.
Atlanta was within 31-30 in the first minute of the second half but, aided by a technical foul on Gray, the Wings scored the next nine points, leading 40-30 on a Bueckers' jumper. Dallas led 50-40 after three quarters.
The Dream never got closer than eight points in the fourth quarter.
___
Featured
Heat advisory in effect as Atlanta temperatures tease triple-digits
A heat wave will have Atlanta temperatures feeling like triple digits this week, forecasters say.
Waymo has come to Atlanta. Here’s what it’s like to ride in a driverless car.
Waymo and its driverless cars have come to Atlanta and are ready to be booked.
Longest segment of Beltline to date opens on west side
The newly finished portion of the 6.8-mile continuous trail runs through historic Black communities.