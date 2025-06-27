Apple revamps EU App Store terms to avert more fines

LONDON (AP) — Apple has revamped its app store policies in the European Union with hopes of fending off escalating fines under the 27-nation bloc's digital competition regulations.

It's a last-minute bid by the iPhone maker to avoid further charges following a 500 million euro ($585 million) penalty in April. The bloc's executive Commission punished Apple for preventing app makers from pointing users to cheaper options outside its App Store, and gave it a 60-day deadline, which expired Thursday, to avoid additional, periodic fines.

The changes made by Apple will make it easier for app makers to point users to better deals on digital products and options to pay for them outside of Apple's own App Store, including other websites, apps or alternative app stores.