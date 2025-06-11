Appeals court lets Trump administration keep collecting tariffs while challenges continue

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court agreed Tuesday to let the government keep collecting President Donald Trump's sweeping import taxes while challenges to his signature trade policy continue on appeal.

The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit extends a similar ruling it made after another federal court struck down the tariffs May 28, saying Trump had overstepped his authority. Noting that the challenges to Trump's tariffs raise "issues of exceptional importance,'' the appeals court said it would expedite the case and hear arguments July 31.

The case involves 10% tariffs the president imposed on almost every country in April and bigger ones he imposed and then suspended on countries with which the United States runs trade deficits. It also involves tariffs Trump plastered on imports from China, Canada and Mexico to pressure them to do more to stop the illegal flow of immigrants and synthetic opioids across the U.S. border.