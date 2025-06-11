Nation & World News
Anti-doping watchdog urges US authorities to shut down planned drug-fueled event in Las Vegas

The global watchdog of doping in sports says it will urge public authorities to shut down the drug-fueled Enhanced Games planned in Las Vegas next year
FILE - The President of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Witold Banka speaks during the opening of the WADA Symposium for Anti-Doping Organizations at the SwissTech Convention Center in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 18, 2025. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, file)

By GRAHAM DUNBAR – Associated Press
58 minutes ago

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The global watchdog of doping in sports said Wednesday it will urge public authorities to shut down the drug-fueled Enhanced Games planned in Las Vegas next year.

“We will urge the U.S. authorities to find legal ways to block this initiative,” World Anti-Doping Agency president Witold Banka said on the sidelines of a meeting of Olympic sports bodies.

Organizers of the games scheduled for next May promise $1 million bonuses to beat world-record times by athletes who will be encouraged to use performance-enhancing drugs under medical supervision.

“This initiative seeks to normalize the use of potentially dangerous drugs,” Banka told leaders of Summer Olympics sports at the annual meeting of their umbrella group, known as ASOIF.

“For the sake of athlete health and the purity of sport of course it must be stopped,” the WADA leader said.

Banka, a former sports minister in Poland, suggested the Enhanced Games could be legally exposed in the state of Nevada or federally.

“This is something that has to be explored from the legal perspective,” he told The Associated Press. “I cannot imagine, for instance, doctors giving the drugs to the athletes. It is completely against the values of their work.”

"The main thing is this event is going to be located in the U.S., so I think there is a strong role to be played by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency," said Banka, whose Montreal-based organization has long had a troubled relationship with the American agency.

Said USADA’s chief executive, Travis Tygart: “Banka’s indignation equals his misinformation or ignorance about how free democratic societies and markets work.”

He challenged Banka to testify at a U.S. Senate hearing next week at which WADA will be the topic.

“If he really wants to ask U.S. authorities to do something, he should show up and ask the Senate to do something,” Tygart said.

Investors in the project — which aims to sell personalized supplements and substances plans to subscribers — include one group backed by Donald Trump Jr.

The doping-backed project was “very embarrassing” for the U.S., Banka suggested, given its proximity to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Swimming's governing body, World Aquatics, said last week it will ban athletes, coaches and officials who take part in the Enhanced Games.

Algeria's Imane Khelif poses after defeating China's Yang Liu to win gold in their women's 66 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)

A trader watches his monitors as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

In May 2023, callers to the Atlanta 911 call center waited an average of 19 seconds before speaking with an operator. Last month, the average wait time dropped to just over six seconds. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2023 photo)

