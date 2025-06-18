Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Animal-rights protester runs onto field during Club World Cup match with anti-Morocco message

An animal-rights activist ran onto the field during a Club World Cup match between Manchester City and Wydad at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, urging Morocco to reform its treatment of stray animals
A protester runs on the pitch during the Club World Cup group G soccer match between Manchester City and Wydad AC in Philadelphia, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A protester runs on the pitch during the Club World Cup group G soccer match between Manchester City and Wydad AC in Philadelphia, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
By MARIO RODRIGUEZ CANUTO – Associated Press
2 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An animal-rights activist ran onto the field during a Club World Cup match between Manchester City and Wydad at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday, urging Morocco to reform its treatment of stray animals.

The man wore a shirt that read, “Morocco, end the stray dog massacre,” and carried a sign that read, “Morocco: stop shooting dogs and cats.” He ran for a few seconds before he was tackled by security workers and escorted out of the stadium.

The protester's shirt and sign included the logo of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Wydad is based in Casablanca, Morocco. PETA has been critical of the Moroccan government for its treatment of stray cats and dogs.

Morocco is among the hosts of the 2030 World Cup. The government has expanded a "Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Return" program for stray animals, but activists have claimed that animals are being killed rather than neutered.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

A protester runs on the field during the Club World Cup group G soccer match between Manchester City and Wydad AC in Philadelphia, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Law enforcement personnel stand outside the stadium prior to the Club World Cup group C soccer match between Boca Juniors and Benfica in Miami Gardens, Fla., Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

Hard Rock Stadium tightens security at Club World Cup after chaotic scene at Copa America

Egypt blocks activists aiming to march to Gaza to draw attention to humanitarian crisis

Border Patrol will be at the Club World Cup, says it's routine to provide security for such events

The Latest

Smoke rises up after Israel's attack, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Iran's supreme leader refuses to surrender as Trump considers joining Israeli strikes

7m ago

Buss family to sell controlling stake of Lakers to Mark Walter for $10B valuation, AP source says

7m ago

Fed leaves key rate unchanged as it awaits the impact of tariffs and Trump again scolds Powell

7m ago

Featured

Mario Guevara, a metro Atlanta-based Spanish-language reporter, covers a protest against immigration enforcement on Feb. 1, 2025, on Buford Highway. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: AP

Hispanic reporter arrested at metro Atlanta protest now in ICE custody, facing deportation

Spanish-language reporter Mario Guevara was granted a bond, but ICE issued a detainer for him to be held longer. Guevara was arrested hours before the detainer was to expire

2 Democrats face runoff in Georgia Public Service Commission primary

Following the June 17 primary elections for Georgia's Public Service Commission, District 3 Democratic candidates Waites and Hubbard head to a July runoff vote.

No lights, no emergency: Sheriff’s office sued over death in deputy crash

Meriwether County deputy sped through intersection, hitting and killing 61-year-old, lawsuit says.