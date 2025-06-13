Breaking: Woman, child shot to death at DeKalb apartment complex, police say
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

And the Emmy goes to ... Phillies star Trea Turner? Documentary on Turner's ovation wins Emmy Award

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner already won an NL batting title and a World Series championship ring in his 11-year MLB career
FILE 0 Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner acknowledges the crowd after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE 0 Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner acknowledges the crowd after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By DAN GELSTON – Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — And the Emmy goes to ... Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner?

Turner already won an NL batting title and a World Series championship ring in his 11-year MLB career.

How about adding an Emmy Award to that trophy case?

“Trea Turner’s an Emmy winner, absolutely,” sports documentary producer Kyle Thrash said. “He definitely held it up like he owned it.”

Turner may not actually have the award in hand to keep for good, but he got to hoist the real deal ahead of Friday's game against Toronto in a short celebration for the Emmy won for a best sports short documentary produced on the 2023 standing ovation credited with turning around his season.

“The Turnaround” won a sports Emmy in May and Thrash and Phillies fan Jon McCann — whose personal struggles with mental health and kinship with Turner were the heart of the film — attended the game to show off their new bling to Turner.

“Cuz, we did it, huh?! “McCann said as he shook Turner's hand on the field after batting practice. ”Trea Turner, we share an Emmy together.”

Turner read the inscription at the bottom of the Emmy and promised the fans he would wave to them in section 301 if he stole a base in Friday's game.

“We get to bring a trophy back to the ballpark tonight and share it with so many people that were involved in the standing ovation. It's pretty incredible,” Thrash said.

Philly sports fans — often billed as some of the worst in sports — gave a slumping Turner standing ovations in at-bats throughout the weekend in an August 2023 series to show he had their full support.

Turner was in the first season of an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Phillies but was batting just .238 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs. He was even dropped to eighth in the batting order headed into that series against Kansas City.

In three games over the weekend against the Royals, Turner went 4 for 12 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs and he would eventually help lead the Phillies to the playoffs.

Turner later helped pay for “Thank You, Philly" digital billboards in the greater Philadelphia area.

The documentary was produced by Higher Ground, the media company founded by former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama

McCann, also known as “The Philly Captain," is a Philadelphia based YouTuber and was one of the fans — along with a Philly sports talk radio host — credited with rallying the fans to get behind Turner.

“During the ceremony, one of the award presenters said, ‘When you go up against the Olympics, you lose.’ So I kind of thought we already lost,” McCann said. “We didn't. It was a great, great shock.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner, left, poses with Phillies fan Jon McCann, center, and documentary producer Kyle Thrash with a sports Emmy won for best sports documentary "The Turnaround", the story how McCann inspired a city-wide movement to cheer for instead of boo for Turner, before a baseball game against the Toronto Blue, Jays, Friday, June 13 , 2025, in Philadelphia (AP Photo/Dan Gelston)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner (7) singles off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chase Shugart, driving in two runs during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Texas Longhorns softball team celebrates after defeating Texas Tech 10-4 to win the Women's College World Series championship in Oklahoma City, Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Credit: AP

Texas beats Texas Tech 10-4 in decisive 3rd game of WCWS to win its 1st national championship

A rookie called Otto: Undrafted Kemp gets 3 hits and sparks rally in 1st home game for Phillies

Phillies place Bryce Harper on injured list with wrist inflammation, no timetable for return

The Latest

FILE - Defense attorney Gerald Kelly confers with defendant Stephen Stanko during a pretrial hearing at the Georgetown County Courthouse in Georgetown, S.C., Monday, July 31, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Murray, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

South Carolina executes a man serving death sentences in two separate murders

1m ago

US helps Israel shoot down barrage of Iranian missiles

3m ago

The Latest: Iran hits Israel with a second wave of missiles in response to nuclear site attacks

3m ago

Featured

Toi Cliatt, Trina Martin and her son, Gabe Watson, say they were traumatized when an FBI SWAT team raided their Atlanta home by mistake in 2017. (Courtesy of Institute for Justice)

Credit: Courtesy Institute for Justice

U.S. Supreme Court revives Atlanta family’s lawsuit over botched FBI raid

The U.S. Supreme Court sent Martin's case back to appeals court giving her another chance to pursue claims against the federal government over the botched predawn raid.

What to know about Trump protests in metro Atlanta this weekend

Protests against President Trump's policies (dubbed "No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance") are planned throughout the U.S. this weekend.

When COVID disrupted Delta’s pilot wing pin supply chain, its pilots had an idea

What’s now known as the ‘Legacy Wings’ tradition lives on.