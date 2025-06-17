An 80-year-old drives a luxury Mercedes sedan down Rome's Spanish Steps and gets stuck

ROME (AP) — An 80-year-old man drove a compact luxury Mercedes-Benz A Class sedan down the landmark Spanish Steps in Rome early on Tuesday before getting stuck part way down, municipal police said in a statement.

The man tested negative for alcohol, and was cited on the spot for driving down the monument in Rome’s historic center, police said. Police did not identify the driver or say if the car was his. They also did not say whether or not he was using a navigator.

The small sporty car was later removed by firefighters using a crane. Police did not respond to requests for more details about the dynamics of the apparent accident.