Allisha Gray scores 18, Brionna Jones adds 14 as Dream beat Mystics 92-91

Allisha Gray scored 18 points to lead all five Washington starters in double figures and the Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 92-91
Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) attempts a shot in the second half of an WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Thursday, May, 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) attempts a shot in the second half of an WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Thursday, May, 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
24 minutes ago

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 18 points to lead all five Washington starters in double figures and the Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 92-91 on Friday night.

Brionna Jones scored 14 points for Atlanta (9-4) and Rhyne Howard had 13 points and six assists. Jordin Canada added 11 points and Brittney Griner scored 10.

Emily Engstler made a basket in the lane with 31.7 seconds remaining and, after Jones missed a layup, Brittney Sykes was fouled on a 3-point shot with 0.1 seconds left but missed the second of three free throws.

Sykes — who went into the game shooting 80% on 9.5 foul shots per game, most in the WNBA — finished 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Shakira Austin made 13 of 17 from the field and finished with a career-high 28 points and 10 rebounds for Washington (5-8). Sykes had 21 points and eight assists and Sonia Citron scored 17.

Citron and Austin each scored four points in an 10-0 run that cut the Mystics' deficit to 87-84 with two minutes to play. Jones made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line before Sykes found Austin for a layup and the ensuing free throw made it a one-point game. Gray made a shot in the lane, then stole a pass near midcourt, was fouled and hit two free throws to make it 92-87 with 47.4 seconds to go.

Griner made a fadeaway jumper in the lane that gave Atlanta the lead for good and sparked an 11-2 run. Gray capped the spurt with 3-pointer that made it 41-32 with 3:17 left in the first half.

The Mystics beat Atlanta 94-90 at home in the season opener and the Dream beat Washington 89-56 on Sunday.

Both teams play at home Sunday. The Dream play Chicago and the Mystics take on Dallas.

