All-Star Corbin Burnes set for Tommy John surgery, ending his 1st season in Arizona

All-Star right-hander Corbin Burnes of the Arizona Diamondbacks is set to undergo Tommy John elbow surgery, ending his season early in the first year of a $210 million, six-year contract
Credit: AP

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes, left, leaves a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
18 minutes ago

CINCINNATI (AP) — All-Star right-hander Corbin Burnes of the Arizona Diamondbacks is set to undergo Tommy John elbow surgery, ending his season early in the first year of a $210 million, six-year contract.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Friday the decision was made with “a lot of people weighing in.” Lovullo said the surgery probably would be scheduled for next week.

The announcement came three days after the Diamondbacks put Burnes on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

The 30-year-old left his most recent start with Arizona leading 3-0 in the top of the fifth inning Sunday. After Burnes allowed a single by CJ Abrams with two outs, he gestured toward the dugout with his glove and yelled in frustration.

Burnes allowed a run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. He is 3-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 11 starts this season.

Burnes signed with the Diamondbacks after earning his fourth consecutive All-Star nod in his only season with Baltimore last year. He spent his first six years with Milwaukee before an offseason trade to the Orioles in early 2024.

“This is a tough day to get this news,” Lovullo said. “But we’ll find a way to rally around him, play hard for him all year long.”

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes throws against the Washington Nationals in the first inning during a baseball game, Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

