All of BTS has returned as Suga is discharged from an alternative form of military service

Suga, a rapper and songwriter in the global K-pop sensation BTS, has been discharged from South Korea’s mandatory military service, marking the official return of all seven members from their enlistment duties
FILE - Suga, a member of South Korean K-pop band BTS, poses for photographers ahead of a press conference to introduce their new single "Butter" in Seoul, South Korea on May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

FILE - Suga, a member of South Korean K-pop band BTS, poses for photographers ahead of a press conference to introduce their new single "Butter" in Seoul, South Korea on May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
By JUWON PARK and MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Suga, a rapper and songwriter in the global K-pop sensation BTS, has been discharged from South Korea’s mandatory military service, marking the official return of all seven members from their enlistment duties.

The label confirmed that Suga completed his alternative service duties on Wednesday after using up his remaining leave. His official discharge date is Saturday.

BTS’ management agency, Big Hit Entertainment, had said earlier that no events were planned for Suga’s release out of concern for overcrowding.

It is a momentous occasion for fans of the K-pop group BTS. The seven singers of the popular K-pop band plan to reunite as a group sometime in 2025 now that they've finished their service.

Last week, BTS superstars RM and V were discharged from South Korea's military after fulfilling their mandatory service. Jimin and Jung Kook were discharged a day later. All four were enlisted in December 2023.

Six of the group's seven members served in the army, while Suga fulfilled his duty as a social service agent, an alternative form of military service.

Jin, the oldest BTS member, was discharged in June 2024. J-Hope was discharged in October.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18 to 28 are required by law to perform 18-21 months of military service under a conscription system meant to deter aggression from rival North Korea.

The law gives special exemptions to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers if they have obtained top prizes in certain competitions and are assessed to have enhanced national prestige. K-pop stars and other entertainers aren’t subject to such privileges.

However, in 2020, BTS postponed their service until age 30 after South Korea’s National Assembly revised its Military Service Act, allowing K-pop stars to delay their enlistment until age 30.

There was heated public debate in 2022 over whether to offer special exemptions of mandatory military service for BTS members, until the group's management agency announced in October 2022 that all seven members would fulfill their duties.

___

AP Music Writer Maria Sherman reported from New York.

FILE - BTS poses in the press room with the awards for favorite pop duo or group, favorite pop song for "Butter," and artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Invision

FILE - Members of BTS perform at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York on Dec. 31, 2019. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Ben Hider/Invision/AP

FILE - K-pop band BTS members RM, left, and V react after being discharged from a mandatory military service in Chuncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

Credit: AP

FILE - K-pop band BTS members Jimin, right, and Jung Kook salute after being discharged from a mandatory military service in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

Credit: AP

