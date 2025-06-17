Breaking: Family announces birth of brain-dead Georgia woman’s son by C-section
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Alex Freeman breaks through with US soccer team, 27 years after father Antonio won Super Bowl

Alex Freeman, son of former Super Bowl champion Antonio Freeman, made his U.S. national team debut on June 7 and started in Sunday's CONCACAF Gold Cup opener against Trinidad and Tobago
United States defender Alex Freeman (16) moves the ball past Turkey players including Kerem Aktürkoglu (7) during the first half of an international friendly soccer game, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

United States defender Alex Freeman (16) moves the ball past Turkey players including Kerem Aktürkoglu (7) during the first half of an international friendly soccer game, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
By RONALD BLUM – Associated Press
41 minutes ago

Antonio Freeman had tears in his eyes when 20-year-old son Alex walked onto the field for his U.S. debut against Turkey on June 7.

“It just gives me chills,” the former All-Pro wide receiver and Super Bowl champion said. “He has on a USA jersey. He’s representing his country. That’s probably the top level of recognition you could possibly get.”

With Sergiño Dest still regaining fitness after a torn ACL, Freeman started at right back Sunday in the Americans' opening win over Trinidad and Tobago at the CONCACAF Gold Cup. He is among the young players hoping to impress coach Mauricio Pochettino as he considers next year's World Cup roster.

Freeman's ascent has been unexpected. He played just 11 minutes of first-team league soccer before this season.

“Alex, to be honest, I had no idea who you were before you got called up,” American midfielder Luca de la Torre said Tuesday, turning toward Freeman and smiling during a news conference.

Now 53, Antonio played nine seasons in the NFL, making the All-Pro team in 1998 and winning the 1997 Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers.

“Growing up I always got asked if football was the path, but when I was younger I always had a secret love for soccer,” Alex said.

He also played basketball as a kid. Alex's mom rejects the notion she directed him away from American football.

“The real story is Alex didn't want to play football and he didn’t want to tell his dad that," Rochelle Hinkle said. "They all use me as an excuse. He just wanted to make his own lane and his own path. He didn't have, I guess, the words to say it then.”

Alex played for youth teams at Weston FC, near his home in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Plantation. He wanted to play for Inter Miami’s youth academy but was turned down. Freeman then was recruited for Orlando City's academy by Javier Carrillo, his former Weston coach.

“Without him taking me in, maybe I might not be where I am today,” Alex said. “Obviously moving at the age of 15 was something that was hard for me, being away from my family and everything, but I feel like it made me grow up fast and I feel that that’s something that I needed to do.”

He moved to Orlando in 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I still have PTSD from that 'cause I wasn’t done raising him,” his mother said.

Freeman debuted for Orlando City B in the third-tier MLS Next Pro on March 26, 2022, and played his first match for the senior team in Major League Soccer on April 29, 2023, entering in second-half stoppage time. He had two more substitute MLS appearances last year, totaling 10 minutes, then took over as starting right back this season from Dagur Dan Thórhallsson.

“Alex is player with little experience, but in soccer the desire, the capacity and the talent usually rise above experience," Pochettino said. “The reports we got on him were really good.”

Freeman is competing for likely two right back roster spots with Dest, Joe Scally, Nathan Harriel, Bryan Reynolds, Shaq Moore and Marlon Fossey. Pochettino envisions narrowing his focus from a current group of 60 players when he makes roster selections for autumn friendlies.

“These camps, these games, I feel like it’s just motivation for me to earn Pochettino’s trust,” Freeman said.

Alex credits his dad for teaching him training, eating and lifestyle habits. Years ago, they used to kick around a ball together. Not anymore.

“At that point I realized: You’re going to hurt yourself out here," Antonio said. “We might shoot around some basketballs in the backyard, shoot some three-pointers or something, but nothing soccer related.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Turkey forward Kenan Yildiz (11) dribbles the ball as United States' Alex Freeman defends during the first half of an international friendly soccer game, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Turkey forward Arda Güler (10) controls the ball ahead of United States defender Alex Freeman (16) during the second half of an international friendly soccer game, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Turkey forward Kenan Yildiz (11) controls the ball ahead of United States defender Alex Freeman (16) during the first half of an international friendly soccer game, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Tyler Adams of the United States runs on the pitch during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and The United States, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Credit: AP

Tyler Adams says US soccer team tunes out criticism from former players

On first 4-game losing streak since 2007, US looks unprepared with World Cup a year away

Atlanta United’s Derrick Williams out at least three weeks

Atlanta United has only had its preferred starting back line of Derrick Williams, Stian Gregersen, Brooks Lennon and Pedro Amador healthy for one game this season

The Latest

FILE = The xAI data center is seen, May 7, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, file)

Credit: AP

NAACP, environmental group notify Elon Musk's xAI company of intent to sue over facility pollution

5m ago

Things to know about the retrial of Karen Read in the killing of her police officer boyfriend

8m ago

Trump says the US knows where Iran's Khamenei is hiding and urges Iran's unconditional surrender

10m ago

Featured

Since 2023, customers of Georgia Power, which operates Plant Vogtle, have experienced six PSC-approved rate hikes. Polls open Tuesday for primary elections to select candidates for Georgia’s powerful utility regulatory board. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Today’s primary could help determine how much you pay for electricity

It’s the first time Georgia’s approximately 8.4 million registered voters have had the opportunity to vote in a Public Service Commission primary election in three years.

Atlanta finally has new tree protection rules. Some say it’s not enough.

Several Atlanta City Council members said they believe more needs to be done to protect trees in the “city in the forest."

46m ago

Feds say Georgia tax preparer’s fraud likely cost the U.S. millions

Years of fraud by a Georgia tax return preparer has likely cost the IRS millions of dollars, the Justice Department says in a lawsuit seeking to put her out of business.