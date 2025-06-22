Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Alcaraz beats Lehecka in Queen's Club final ahead of Wimbledon defense

Carlos Alcaraz showed he will be the man to beat at Wimbledon again after defeating Jiri Lehecka in the final at Queen’s Club
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain told up the winners trophy after defeating Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic, in the men's singles final of the Queens Club tennis championships in London, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain told up the winners trophy after defeating Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic, in the men's singles final of the Queens Club tennis championships in London, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)
42 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz showed he will be the man to beat at Wimbledon again after defeating Jiri Lehecka in the final at Queen's Club on Sunday.

The top-seeded Spaniard replicated his debut triumph on the grass courts of west London in 2023 with a 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 victory.

It was an 18th-straight match win for Alcaraz — in his fifth consecutive final — following his title successes in Rome and at the French Open.

Lehecka had knocked out home hope Jack Draper on Saturday to become the first Czech finalist since Ivan Lendl won the title in 1990.

The 23-year-old Lehecka played his part in a high-quality final with some huge serves and powerful ground strokes, forcing the match to a decider via a tiebreaker.

But Alcaraz, the defending Wimbledon champion, did not face a single break point and slammed down 18 aces on his way to a 21st career title, and second at Queen's.

Wimbledon starts June 30.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a return to Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic during the men's singles final of the Queens Club tennis championships in London, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic reacts after playing a return to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, during the men's singles final of the Queens Club tennis championships in London, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain leaps as he plays a return to Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic, during the men's singles final of the Queens Club tennis championships in London, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic hold up the runners-up plate after being defeated by Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the men's singles final of the Queens Club tennis championships in London, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Italy's Jannik Sinner returns the ball to Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik during their round of 16 match at the Halle ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Thursday June 19, 2025. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

No. 1 Jannik Sinner loses to Alexander Bublik in second round at Halle

Coco Gauff loses in Berlin in first match since French Open title, turns attention to Wimbledon

Madison Keys loses to 37-year-old qualifier in Queen's Club semifinals

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Suicide bomber strikes Syrian church near Damascus during mass

4m ago

Orioles catcher Maverick Handley leaves game after collision with Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr.

4m ago

Nations react to US strikes on Iran with many calling for diplomacy

4m ago

Featured

President Donald Trump (right) and Vice President JD Vance sit in the Situation Room on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the White House in Washington. (White House via AP)

Credit: AP

Trump’s Iran strike divides Georgia Republicans — and Democrats, too

Top state officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, voice support for U.S. bombing of nuclear sites in Iran, but staunch Trump ally MTG is among the strike's sharpest critics

2h ago

Judge: Arrests could result from plan to end homelessness in downtown Atlanta before World Cup

Atlanta is scrambling to create housing for homeless people before the World Cup arrives, but a judge says the plan could lead to some arrests of homeless people.

Gridlock Guy: Terror and pain from bus hijacking still present a year later

The June 11, 2024, bus hijacking that scorched the earth between downtown Atlanta and Tucker was memorable but ephemeral.