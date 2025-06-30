Aitana Bonmatí rejoins Spain squad after being hospitalized with viral meningitis

Despite her return, it remained unclear when or if Bonmatí would be fit to play.

Spain's first game is against Portugal on Thursday in Bern. It will also face Belgium and Italy in Group B at Euro 2025.

Spain won the 2023 World Cup for its first major women's trophy. It also won the inaugural 2024 Women's Nations League. It has never won the European Championship.

The 27-year-old Bonmatí has won the top individual award for women's soccer for the past two years. The Barcelona player was key to Spain winning the 2023 Women's World Cup.

