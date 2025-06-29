Aitana Bonmatí leaves hospital and is expected to rejoin Spain squad for Euro 2025

Bonmatí missed Friday’s friendly win against Japan in Madrid and was not expected to travel with the rest squad to Switzerland on Sunday. It wasn't clear when she would travel.

Spain's first game is against Portugal on Thursday in Bern. It will also face Belgium and Italy in Group B at Euro 2025.

If Bonmatí's condition doesn't improve, coach Montse Tomé still has some time to replace her with another player ahead of the tournament.

Spain won the World Cup in 2023 for its first major women's trophy. It also won the inaugural edition of the Women's Nations League in 2024. It has never won the European Championship.

The 27-year-old Bonmatí has won the top individual award for women's soccer for the past two years. The Barcelona player was key to Spain winning the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Bonmatí’s vision, dribbling skills, passing and goals have also been vital to Barcelona reaching five consecutive Champions League finals, with the Catalan club winning three titles.

Her absence would put more pressure on Alexia Putellas, herself a two-time Ballon d’Or winner, and fellow Barcelona midfielder Patricia Guijarro to lead Spain in Switzerland.

Three years ago, Putellas tore her ACL three days before starting the 2022 European Championship. Spain was eliminated in the quarterfinals without its then-top player.

Spain should still be favored in its opener against Portugal, a team it beat twice in April — including a 7-1 home victory — in the Nations League.

