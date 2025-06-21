Georgia News
Acuña reaches base 4 times and Braves beat Marlins 7-0

Ronald Acuña Jr. had two hits, walked twice and drove in a run as the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 7-0
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Pérez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alexandra Rodriguez)

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Pérez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alexandra Rodriguez)
24 minutes ago

MIAMI (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. had two hits, walked twice and drove in a run as the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 7-0 on Saturday.

Drake Baldwin homered while Marcell Ozuna hit an RBI double and singled for the Braves, who have won seven of nine after falling to a season-low 10 games under .500 on June 10.

Braves starter Grant Holmes (4-6) overcame control problems and pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up five hits while walking five and striking out five. Enyel De Los Santos, Dylan Lee and Rafael Montero completed the shutout.

Acuña, the 2023 NL MVP, has reached safely in 25 of 26 games since being reinstated from the injured list on May 23.

Atlanta struck quickly against Miami starter Eury Pérez (0-2) with Ozuna’s run-scoring double in the first. Acuña drew a leadoff walk then raced home from first when Ozuna hit a line drive to the right-field corner.

Acuña’s RBI double and Austin Riley’s run-scoring single in the fifth made it 3-0. Baldwin broke it open with a three-run drive off Marlins reliever Josh Simpson in the ninth.

Pérez gave up three runs and four hits while striking out six in 4 2/3 innings in the right-hander’s third start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2024.

Before the game, the Braves placed reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale on the 15-day injured list because of a fractured left rib cage.

Key moment

After Holmes walked three to load the bases with two outs in the fifth, he struck out Agustín Ramírez to end the threat.

Key stat

Acuña has reached safely multiple times in 11 straight games.

Up next

RHP Bryce Elder (2-3, 4.45 ERA) will start the series finale for the Braves on Sunday against Marlins RHP Sandy Alcántara (3-8, 6.88).

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Grant Holmes throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alexandra Rodriguez)

Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez, center, safely slides into second base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alexandra Rodriguez)

Atlanta Braves' Nick Allen runs to first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alexandra Rodriguez)

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson rounds third base before scoring a run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Nearing 30 years in existence, AthFest remains both a gathering place to discover new bands and a chance to stumble upon threads of what built this scene in the first place. (Fletcher Page/AJC)

2h ago

Near the end of the longest day of the year, Georgians rest atop Stone Mountain to watch the sunset behind the Atlanta skyline. (Richard Watkins/AJC)

On Friday, the longest day of the year in metro Atlanta, a man did pushups at the top of Stone Mountain. He and perhaps 50 others saw the sun setting and summer approaching.

American consumers gave Chick-fil-A top marks, two Decatur restaurants closed and a major conference for hemp beverages is coming to Atlanta.

The 20-year-old showed plenty of encouraging flashes in loss to Marlins.