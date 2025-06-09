Nation & World News
Nation & World News

ABC's Terry Moran is suspended following his social media post calling Trump and Miller haters

ABC News has suspended veteran correspondent Terry Moran for a since-deleted social media post calling Trump administration deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller a “world class hater.”
FILE - Terry Moran of "Nightline" speaks during the ABC Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2007. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Terry Moran of "Nightline" speaks during the ABC Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2007. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
17 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News has suspended correspondent Terry Moran for calling Trump administration deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller a "world class hater" in a since-deleted social media post.

Moran's post was swiftly condemned by officials in the Republican administration, including Vice President J.D. Vance. ABC News, in a statement, said it “stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others.”

The New York-based network said Moran was suspended pending further evaluation.

Moran, who interviewed President Donald Trump a few weeks ago, said in his post on X at 12:06 a.m. on Sunday that the president was a world-class hater, too. But he wrote that for the president, his hatred is a means to an end, "and that end is his own glorification."

For Miller, Moran's post said, “his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.”

Vance, on X, said that Moran's post was “dripping with hatred.” The vice president wrote: “Remember that every time you watch ABC's coverage of the Trump administration.”

Miller, on X, said Moran's “full public meltdown” exposed the corporate press. “For decades, the privileged anchor and reporters narrating and gatekeeping our society have been radicals adopting a journalist's pose. Terry pulled off his mask.”

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Homeland Security official Miles Taylor, center, departs after the Republican Caucus luncheon on Capitol Hill, March 5, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

Ex-Homeland Security official Taylor fights back against Trump's 'unprecedented' investigation order

Congressional letter obtained by AP outlines drastic job cuts expected at Voice of America

OAN's Pentagon reporter learns the limits of expressing her own opinion

The Latest

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell, left, shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Credit: AP

Pacers, back home in Indiana, have some things to figure out before Game 3 vs. Thunder in NBA Finals

7m ago

Ukraine says Russia launched the biggest overnight drone bombardment of the war

13m ago

The Latest: Trump’s travel ban takes effect as tensions escalate over immigration enforcement

19m ago

Featured

Anthony Oliver (center) of the Hall County Sheriff's Office's dive team instructs Tyler Guthrie (left) and Michael Mitchell during a recent training session. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

When someone is missing on Lake Lanier, this team takes a dangerous, emotional dive

As summer heats up, Hall County divers prepare mentally and physically for when they will be asked to search for a body.

GDOT repairing cracks on Buford Spring Connector northbound ramp to I-85

One lane has reopened after the Buford Spring Connector on-ramp to I-85 was closed for repairs Friday after settling was observed on a portion of the road.

2h ago

At least 1 dead, thousands without power after strong storms hit Georgia

The system, which pushed in from Alabama, reached West Georgia around 4 p.m. Saturday. The brunt of the storm moved over the city around 7 p.m.