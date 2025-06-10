Nation & World News
Aaron Rodgers is off the free agent and dating markets. Steelers QB says he recently got married

Aaron Rodgers added another ring to his collection before he even signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws. during practice at NFL football minicamp, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

21 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Rodgers added another ring to his collection before he even signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The four-time NFL MVP quarterback and Super Bowl champion said Tuesday after his first practice with the Steelers that he got married “a couple months ago."

Rodgers was spotted wearing a ring on his left ring finger in a photo the Steelers shared after the 41-year-old signed a one-year deal to join the team for the 2025 season.

When asked if the ring was an indication he was married, Rodgers replied, “Yeah, it's a wedding ring.” He wore the ring on Tuesday while participating in drills with his new team.

Rodgers has revealed little about his bride. During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” last fall, he mentioned he was dating a woman named Brittani but offered no other details.

His previous dating history includes long-term relationships with race car driver Danica Patrick and actors Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley.

