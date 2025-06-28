A tropical depression forms near southeast Mexico and is expected to soon strengthen

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A tropical depression formed Saturday in the Bay of Campeche off Mexico’s southeast coast and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm over the weekend.
The depression was located about 130 miles (210 kilometers) east of Veracruz, Mexico. It had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).
A tropical storm warning was issued from Boca de Catan south to Tecolutla.
The depression is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm before reaching the coast of Mexico, where it's expected to make landfall Sunday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Heavy rains are forecast to continue over parts of Guatemala and southeast Mexico for the next few days.
