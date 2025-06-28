A tropical depression forms near southeast Mexico and is expected to soon strengthen

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A tropical depression formed Saturday in the Bay of Campeche off Mexico’s southeast coast and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm over the weekend.

The depression was located about 130 miles (210 kilometers) east of Veracruz, Mexico. It had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).

A tropical storm warning was issued from Boca de Catan south to Tecolutla.