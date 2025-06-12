Nation & World News
A look at previous plane crashes in India

India has had several major plane crashes in recent decades
FILE- Rescuers work at the site of an Air India plane that crashed in Mangalore, in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, Saturday, May 22, 2010. (AP Photo)

FILE- Rescuers work at the site of an Air India plane that crashed in Mangalore, in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, Saturday, May 22, 2010. (AP Photo)
NEW DELHI (AP) — India has had several major plane crashes in recent decades. An Air India flight with more than 240 people on board crashed in the city of Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Here are some previous aircraft accidents in India:

Aug. 7, 2020

An Air India Express flight to bring back Indians stranded abroad by the COVID-19 pandemic skidded off a runway in heavy rain and cracked in two in southern India. Eighteen people including the two pilots were killed and more than 120 were injured. The Boeing 737-800 was flying from Dubai to Kozhikode in Kerala state.

May 22, 2010

An Air India flight arriving from Dubai overshot the runway in the city of Mangalore and plunged over a cliff, killing 158 people out of the 166 on board. The wreckage of the Boeing 737-800 was strewn across a hillside.

July 17, 2000

An Alliance Air Boeing 737-200 crashed into a residential area about 1 mile (1.5 kilometers) from its destination and burst into flames in Patna, killing more than 50 people on board and five on the ground.

Nov. 12, 1996

A Saudi Arabian airlines Boeing 747 taking off from the airport in Delhi collided in midair with an arriving Kazakhstan Airline flight, killing all 349 people on both planes. It was one of the deadliest crashes in aviation history.

April 26, 1993

An Indian Airlines 737-200 hit a truck beyond the runway while taking off and crashed soon after in the city of Aurangabad, killing 55 of the 118 people on board.

FILE - Civilians look on as Indian firefighters and rescue personnel work on the site of an Air India plane that crashed in Mangalore, in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, Saturday, May 22, 2010. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - An earth remover cleans the site of the crash of an Air India Boeing 737-800 plane in Mangalore, in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, Monday, May 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)

FILE - The Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing at the airport in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (AP Photo, File)

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Rescue workers at the site of an airplane that crashed in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state, Thursday, June12, 2025. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

