Nation & World News
Nation & World News

A look at Al Udeid Air Base, the US military site that Iran attacked

Iran has retaliated for the U.S. attacks on its nuclear sites by targeting Al Udeid Air Base, a sprawling desert facility in Qatar that serves as a main regional military hub for American forces
This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows Al Udeid Air Base outside of Doha, Qatar, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows Al Udeid Air Base outside of Doha, Qatar, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
By MEG KINNARD and ELLEN KNICKMEYER – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iran retaliated Monday for the U.S. attacks on its nuclear sites by targeting Al Udeid Air Base, a sprawling desert facility in Qatar that serves as a main regional military hub for American forces.

President Donald Trump said in a social media post that no Americans were harmed and “hardly any damage was done.”

As of this month, the U.S. military had about 40,000 service members in the Middle East, according to a U.S. official. Many of them are on ships at sea as part of a bolstering of forces as the conflict escalated between Israel and Iran, according to the Washington-based Council on Foreign Relations research and policy center.

Bases in the Middle East have been on heightened alert and taking additional security precautions in anticipation of potential strikes from Iran, while the Pentagon has shifted military aircraft and warships into and around the region during the conflict.

The U.S. has military sites spread across the region, including in Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the United Arab Emirates.

Here's a look at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar:

Al Udeid hosts thousands of service members

The sprawling facility hosts thousands of U.S. service members and served as a major staging ground for the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. At the height of both, Al Udeid housed some 10,000 U.S. troops, and that number dropped to about 8,000 as of 2022.

The forward headquarters of the U.S. military’s Central Command, Al Udeid is built on a flat stretch of desert about 20 miles (30 kilometers) southwest of Qatar’s capital, Doha.

Over two decades, the gas-rich Gulf country has spent some $8 billion in developing the base, once considered so sensitive that American military officers would say only that it was somewhere “in southwest Asia.”

Trump has visited Al Udeid

Trump visited the air base during a trip to the region last month.

It was the first time a sitting U.S. president had traveled to the installation in more than 20 years.

Al Udeid cleared its tarmacs

Last week, ahead of the U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Al Udeid saw many of the transport planes, fighter jets and drones typically on its tarmac dispersed. In a June 18 satellite photo taken by Planet Labs PBC and analyzed by The Associated Press, the air base’s tarmac had emptied.

The U.S. military has not acknowledged the change, which came after ships off the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet base in Bahrain also had dispersed. That’s typically a military strategy to ensure your fighting ships and planes aren’t destroyed in case of an attack.

___

Kinnard reported from Chapin, South Carolina, and can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP

The map above shows the locations of U.S. naval ships in the Middle East (AP Graphic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - This photograph released by the U.S. Navy shows a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter hovering over the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier while operating in the Middle East April 12, 2025. (Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Jordan/U.S. Navy via AP, File)

Credit: AP

How the US has shifted military jets and ships in the Middle East

The Latest: US confirms no casualties from Iran’s attack on base in Qatar

28m ago

Trump says Iran warned US before missile strike on base in Qatar

2m ago

The Latest

In this photo released on Monday, 23, 2025, by Iranian army press service, Iran's army commander-in-chief Gen. Amir Hatami, center, accompanied by high ranked army commanders, speaks in a video call with top commanders of the army, in Zolfaghar central headquarters, Iran, as portraits of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hang on the wall. (Iranian Army Press Service via AP)

Credit: AP

Trump says Iran warned US before missile strike on base in Qatar

2m ago

Early-season heat dome brings highest temperatures in years to parts of Eastern US

5m ago

Athletics celebrate groundbreaking of $1.75 billion stadium project in Las Vegas

6m ago

Featured

Apartment complex community members look at the stuffed animals, snacks and drinks that rest at the base of a basketball goal with balloons in memoriam of Ja’Nylen Greggs in Atlanta on Friday, June 20, 2025. The apartment complex community is mourning 12-year-old Greggs after he was killed in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

He went out to play. A drive-by shooting made him Atlanta’s youngest homicide this year.

An Atlanta neighborhood mourns a 12-year-old boy who died from gunfire.

‘You hope for peace’: Georgians grapple with fallout after Iran strike

Georgians and visitors to Atlanta interviewed Sunday in Buckhead expressed concerns about why President Trump ordered strikes on Iran and what will happen next.

Senate Republicans set up potential clash with House on ‘big, beautiful bill’

How does the Senate version of the tax and spending bill differ from the one that barely passed the house?