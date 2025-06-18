A Kenyan preacher who claimed responsibility for 'miracle babies' is killed in a car crash

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A televangelist in Kenya who was notorious for claiming to cure infertility in women died in a car crash on Tuesday, local authorities said.

Gilbert Deya was killed in “a horrific road accident which involved several vehicles,” James Orengo, the governor of Kenya’s Siaya County, said in a post on the social platform X. Local media said there were multiple casualties in the crash, and photos from the scene posted on social media showed mangled vehicles on the highway in western Kenya.

Deya, a onetime stonemason who later styled himself as a bishop, prospered in the 1990s with claims of his ability to successfully pray for women who were struggling to have babies.