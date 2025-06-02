Nation & World News
A falling tree in Venice injures a dozen people, including foreign tourists

Authorities in the Italian city of Venice say that foreign tourists are among a dozen people injured when a 50-year-old tree fell next to a bus stop
38 minutes ago

MILAN (AP) — Foreign tourists were among a dozen people injured when a 50-year-old tree fell next to a bus stop in the Italian lagoon city of Venice on Monday, authorities said.

The oak tree fell on a group of people waiting in a shaded area at Piazzale Roma, the last stop for buses and taxis ferrying visitors to and from the lagoon city from the mainland, city officials said. It wasn't immediately clear why the tree fell.

The most seriously injured was a 30-year-old Italian woman, who was sitting on a wall near the tree with her two small children when the tree fell, Italian media reported. The woman was in critical condition with abdominal injuries, while her children weren’t seriously injured and placed under psychological care, according to hospital officials.

Another Italian woman in her 50s also was in critical condition after suffering chest injuries.

A video from the scene showed the tree had snapped at the trunk, just above the roots.

"The tree was apparently healthy,” Francesca Zaccariotto, the city's top public works official, told the news agency ANSA. She added that the tree was monitored along with others in the city, and there had been no signs indicating a possible collapse.

A 60-year-old American was under observation for a head injury, a 70-year-old American suffered facial injuries, and two tourists from Eastern Europe suffered multiple bruises. Four other Italians were slightly injured.

