A ball thrown from the stands causes moment of confusion in Braves-Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An overexuberant fan had people seeing double during the game between the Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants.

A ball was thrown on the field from the stands on a sacrifice fly by the Braves in the fourth inning Friday night, leading to a brief moment of confusion with two balls on the field at once.

The play in question came with the bases loaded and one out when Sean Murphy hit a line out to right field. Matt Olson easily beat Mike Yastrzemski's one-hop throw home for Atlanta's first run of the game.