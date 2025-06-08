A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Colombia, with no casualties reported

BOGOTA (AP) — A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck central Colombia early Sunday, authorities said. No casualties were immediately reported.
The quake hit 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) northeast of Paratebueno, a city about 116 miles southeast of the capital, Bogota. The U.S. Geological Service reported the quake hit at 8:08 a.m. (1308 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).
The Colombian Geological Service reported additional tremors with magnitudes ranging from 4 to 4.6 occurred in the same area minutes later.
The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management said on X that it was assessing the situation in several municipalities.
Images posted on social media showed people in Bogota who felt the tremor — some left their workplaces to seek safety. Footage from rural areas indicated there was no damage.
Colombia lies in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region known for frequent seismic and volcanic activity.
