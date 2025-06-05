5 Proud Boys sue US government over Jan. 6 prosecutions

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Five members of the Proud Boys, a far-right militant group, claim their constitutional rights were violated when they were prosecuted for their participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a lawsuit filed Friday.

The lawsuit was filed in Orlando federal court by former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, Ethan Nordean and Dominic Pezzola. It seeks unspecified compensatory damages plus 6% interest and $100 million plus interest in punitive damages.

The lawsuit claims the men were arrested with insufficient probable cause and that government agents later “found” fake incriminating evidence. They also claim they were held for years in pretrial detention, often in solitary confinement.