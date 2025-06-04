Nation & World News
4 killed in Kyiv after a Russian missile and drone attack across Ukraine, mayor says

The mayor of Kyiv says 4 people were killed and 20 injured after a Russian attack on the capital
Smoke rises after a Russian air strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Updated 3 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv early Friday killed at least four people and injured 20 others, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said, as air raid sirens rang out during a wider combined attack across Ukraine.

Klitschko said search and rescue operations were underway at several locations.

Multiple explosions were heard in the capital, Kyiv, where falling debris sparked fires across several districts as air defense systems attempted to intercept incoming targets, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Administration.

“Our air defense crews are doing everything possible. But we must protect one another — stay safe,” Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

Authorities reported damage in several districts, and rescue workers were responding at multiple locations. They urged residents to seek shelter.

In Solomyanskyi district, a fire broke out on the 11th floor of a 16-story residential building. Emergency services evacuated three people from the apartment, and rescue operations were ongoing. Another fire broke out in a metal warehouse.

Tkachenko said the metro tracks between two stations in Kyiv were damaged in the attack, but no fire or injuries occurred.

In northern Chernihiv region, a Shahed drone exploded near an apartment building, shattering windows and doors, according to regional military administration chief Dmytro Bryzhynskyi. He added that explosions from ballistic missiles were also recorded on the outskirts of the city.

The nighttime attack came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump said it might be better to let Ukraine and Russia "fight for a while" before pulling them apart and pursuing peace, in comments that were a remarkable detour from Trump's often-stated appeals to stop the three-year war.

Trump spoke as he met with Germany's new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, who appealed to him as the "key person in the world" who could halt the bloodshed by pressuring Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A man carries his dog in front of a residential multi-storey building damaged after a Russian drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Explosion is seen after Russian air strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to journalists during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People rest in a metro station, being used as a bomb shelter, during a Russian drones attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, early Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Dan Bashakov)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a news conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 28, 2025.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: AP

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7), Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and forward Aaron Nesmith (23) reach for the ball during Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (Matthew Stockman/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Banks County 0 mile sign is displayed on Old Federal Road, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Carnesville. The boundary between Banks and Franklin mysteriously moved to the east, allowing the Banks sheriff to claim he lives in the county and keep his job as the top lawman. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

