38 Palestinians killed in new shootings near food distribution centers, medics say

Gaza's Health Ministry says at least 38 Palestinians have been killed in new shootings in areas of Israeli- and U.S.-supported food distribution centers in the south of the territory
Palestinians line up to buy dinner at a food stand near the beachfront at a tent camp for displaced people in the Gaza City port, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Palestinians line up to buy dinner at a food stand near the beachfront at a tent camp for displaced people in the Gaza City port, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
By WAFAA SHURAFA and SAMY MAGDY – Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago

DEIR AL-B, Gaza Strip (AP) — At least 38 Palestinians were killed Monday in new shootings in areas of Israeli- and U.S.-supported food distribution centers in the south of the Gaza Strip, the local Health Ministry said.

The toll was the deadliest yet in the near-daily shootings that have taken place as thousands of Palestinians move through Israeli military-controlled areas to reach the food centers run by the private contractor Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Two witnesses said Israeli troops opened fire early Monday in an attempt to control the crowds.

There was no immediate comment by the Israeli military. It has said in previous instances that troops fired warning shots at what it calls suspects approaching their positions.

Gaza's Health Ministry said most of the dead were trying to reach the GHF center near the southern city of Rafah, though a few were on the roads to a newly opened hub on the outskirts of the nearby city of Khan Younis.

Two Palestinians trying to get food at the Rafah site, Heba Jouda and Mohammed Abed, told The Associated Press that Israeli forces fired on the crowds at around 4 a.m. at the Flag Roundabout. The traffic circle, hundreds of meters (yards) from the GHF center, has repeatedly been the scene of shootings. The military has designated specific routes to access the food centers, and GHF has warned aid-seekers that leaving the roads is dangerous, but many do in an attempt to get to the food first.

Israel and the United States say the new GHF system is needed to prevent Hamas from siphoning off aid. GHF says there has been no violence in or around the sites themselves.

U.N. agencies and major aid groups, which have delivered humanitarian aid across Gaza since the start of the 20-month Israel-Hamas war, have rejected the new system, saying it can't meet the territory's needs and allows Israel to use aid as a weapon. They deny there is widespread theft of aid by Hamas.

Palestinian health officials say scores of people have been killed and hundreds wounded since the sites opened last month. Experts have warned that Israel's ongoing military campaign and restrictions on the entry of aid have put Gaza, which is home to some 2 million Palestinians, at risk of famine.

___

Magdy reported from Cairo.

___

Follow AP's war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Two Palestinians ride a small boat at the seafront next to a tent camp in the Gaza City port, Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

Tourists wait in line outside the Louvre museum which failed to open on time Monday, June 16, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: AP

Aerial photo shows demonstrators holding signs to oppose Trump’s immigration policies during “No Cake for False Kings” protest on the 17th Street NW Bridge, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

