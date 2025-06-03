3 patients are killed in a fire at a hospital in the German city of Hamburg

BERLIN (AP) — Three patients were killed and many people were injured in a fire that broke out overnight at a hospital in the German city of Hamburg, authorities said Sunday.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at the hospital, the Marienkrankenhaus, shortly after midnight. It broke out in a room in the geriatric ward, on the ground floor of the building, and spread to the facade of the floor above. Smoke spread across the building's four floors, German news agency dpa reported.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire and police said results of the investigation weren't expected on Sunday.