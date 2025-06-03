Nation & World News
Nation & World News

3 patients are killed in a fire at a hospital in the German city of Hamburg

German authorities say three patients were killed and many people were injured in a fire that broke out during the night at a hospital in the city of Hamburg
Firefighters with breathing apparatus and a ladder truck work at the Marienkrankenhaus hospital in Hamburg's Hohenfelde district of Hamburg, Germany Sunday, June 1, 2025. (Steven Hutchings/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Firefighters with breathing apparatus and a ladder truck work at the Marienkrankenhaus hospital in Hamburg's Hohenfelde district of Hamburg, Germany Sunday, June 1, 2025. (Steven Hutchings/dpa via AP)
Updated 41 minutes ago

BERLIN (AP) — Three patients were killed and many people were injured in a fire that broke out overnight at a hospital in the German city of Hamburg, authorities said Sunday.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at the hospital, the Marienkrankenhaus, shortly after midnight. It broke out in a room in the geriatric ward, on the ground floor of the building, and spread to the facade of the floor above. Smoke spread across the building's four floors, German news agency dpa reported.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire and police said results of the investigation weren't expected on Sunday.

The three people who died were men aged 84, 85 and 87, police said in a statement. Another 34 people were injured, one of whom was in a life-threatening condition.

A section of the hospital had to be evacuated. Injured patients were treated mostly at the hospital itself, though two were taken to nearby clinics. The fire was extinguished within about 20 minutes.

Firefighters said they found several patients at the windows calling for help. People were rescued using ladders and through the building itself.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus work in a burnt-out room on the ground floor of the Marienkrankenhaus hospital in the Hohenfelde district of Hamburg, Germany Sunday, June 1, 2025. (Steven Hutchings/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Firefighters extinguish fires at the explosion site of a chemical plant in Gaomi, in east China's Shandong Province, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Xinhua via AP)

Credit: AP

A search continues for 6 people missing after a chemical plant explosion in China

Explosions caused 2 bridges in western Russia to collapse, officials say. 7 people were killed

1h ago

Live updates: Palestinians in Gaza grow increasingly desperate for food

The Latest

Tommy Paul of the U.S. reacts after beating Australia's Alexei Popyrin during their fourth round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Sunday, June 1 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

French Open: Elina Svitolina saves match points and beats 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini

4m ago

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will send a delegation to Istanbul for talks with Russia on Monday

6m ago

At least 31 Palestinians are killed while heading to a Gaza aid hub, officials and witnesses say

7m ago

Featured

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, speaks outside the Federal Prison Camp on May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla. President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of defrauding banks out of $36 million and hiding millions in earnings to avoid paying taxes. (Dan Anderson/AP)

Credit: Dan Anderson/AP

Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn

The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.

A Georgia kid placed 3rd in national spelling bee. He hopes to return in 2026.

Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.

South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference

Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.