Nation & World News
Nation & World News

3 patients are killed in a fire at a hospital in Germany. Another patient is detained

German authorities say three patients were killed and many people were injured in a fire that broke out during the night at a hospital in the city of Hamburg
Firefighters with breathing apparatus and a ladder truck work at the Marienkrankenhaus hospital in Hamburg's Hohenfelde district of Hamburg, Germany Sunday, June 1, 2025. (Steven Hutchings/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Firefighters with breathing apparatus and a ladder truck work at the Marienkrankenhaus hospital in Hamburg's Hohenfelde district of Hamburg, Germany Sunday, June 1, 2025. (Steven Hutchings/dpa via AP)
Updated 1 hour ago

BERLIN (AP) — Three patients were killed and many people were injured in a fire that broke out overnight at a hospital in the German city of Hamburg, authorities said Sunday. Another patient was detained on suspicion of starting the blaze.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire at the hospital, the Marienkrankenhaus, shortly after midnight. It broke out in a room in the geriatric ward, on the ground floor of the building, and spread to the facade of the floor above. Smoke spread across the building's four floors, German news agency dpa reported.

The three people who died were men aged 84, 85 and 87, police said in a statement. Another 34 people were injured, one of whom was in a life-threatening condition.

A section of the hospital had to be evacuated. Injured patients were treated mostly at the hospital itself, though two were taken to nearby clinics. The fire was extinguished within about 20 minutes.

Firefighters said they found several patients at the windows calling for help. People were rescued using ladders and through the building itself.

Later Sunday, police said witness interviews suggested that a 72-year-old patient may have set the fire. He was detained at the hospital on suspicion of arson.

Investigators are looking into whether mental illness was a factor, police said.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus work in a burnt-out room on the ground floor of the Marienkrankenhaus hospital in the Hohenfelde district of Hamburg, Germany Sunday, June 1, 2025. (Steven Hutchings/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Firefighters extinguish fires at the explosion site of a chemical plant in Gaomi, in east China's Shandong Province, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Xinhua via AP)

Credit: AP

A search continues for 6 people missing after a chemical plant explosion in China

Explosions caused 2 bridges in western Russia to collapse, officials say. 7 people were killed

Live updates: Palestinians in Gaza grow increasingly desperate for food

The Latest

In this image taken from video released June 1, 2025, by a source in the Ukrainian Security Service shows a Ukrainian drone striking Russian planes deep in Russia's territory. (Source in the Ukrainian Security Service via AP)

Credit: AP

Ukraine destroys 40 aircraft deep inside Russia ahead of peace talks in Istanbul

6m ago

Piastri and Norris score McLaren 1-2 at Spanish GP to extend F1 lead. Verstappen 10th after penalty

7m ago

French Open: Carlos Alcaraz shows sportsmanship by conceding a point in win over Ben Shelton

17m ago

Featured

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.

Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.

Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store

Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.

Fulton officer fatally shoots person who charged at them with pipe, police say

The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments

1h ago