3 patients are killed in a fire at a hospital in Germany. Another patient is detained

BERLIN (AP) — Three patients were killed and many people were injured in a fire that broke out overnight at a hospital in the German city of Hamburg, authorities said Sunday. Another patient was detained on suspicion of starting the blaze.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire at the hospital, the Marienkrankenhaus, shortly after midnight. It broke out in a room in the geriatric ward, on the ground floor of the building, and spread to the facade of the floor above. Smoke spread across the building's four floors, German news agency dpa reported.

The three people who died were men aged 84, 85 and 87, police said in a statement. Another 34 people were injured, one of whom was in a life-threatening condition.