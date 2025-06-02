Nation & World News
2-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova announces she will retire in September

Czechia's Petra Kvitova hits the ball during her match against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia, not pictured, on day one of the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club, in London, Monday, June 9, 2025. (John Walton/PA via AP)

2 hours ago

LONDON (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova plans to retire in a few months, the Czech player said Thursday.

The announcement on social media came a day after Kvitova was granted a wild card for Wimbledon.

“I am excited and very much looking forward to soak in the beauty of playing The Championships, Wimbledon one more time, a place that holds the most cherished memories in my career,” Kvitova said.

“And while I am not entirely sure yet what my hardcourt swing in the US will look like, I am intending to finish my active playing career at the US Open in New York later this summer.”

The 35-year-old Kvitova reached a career-high ranking of No. 2 and also helped the Czech Republic to six trophies in the Fed Cup, which is now known as the Billie Jean King Cup.

Kvitova last played at Wimbledon in 2023, and became a mother for the first time when her son was born during last year's tournament at the All England Club.

Kvitova made her return to the WTA Tour in Austin, Texas, in February after 17 months away from the court and is currently ranked 572nd.

Wimbledon begins June 30.

1h ago