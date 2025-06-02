2 killed and 32 injured after a bridge collapses at a tourist destination in western India

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least two people died and 32 others were injured after an iron bridge over a river collapsed on Sunday at a popular tourist destination in India's western Maharashtra state, the state's top elected official said.

At least six people were hospitalized in critical condition, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote on the social media platform X. Local media reported that scores of tourists were on the bridge when it collapsed, plunging many into the swollen river.

Fadnavis said six people were rescued and that an intense search operation was ongoing as some people were swept away.