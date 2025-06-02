Nation & World News
Nation & World News

2 fans died and an officer is in a coma after Champions League celebrations in France

French authorities say 2 fans died and a police officer is in a coma after celebrations around the country for Paris-Saint Germain’s historic Champions League victory, European soccer’s biggest prize
Soccer fans celebrate PSG's victory on the Champs-Elysees avenue, with the Arc de Triomphe in background, after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan, Sunday, June 1, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Soccer fans celebrate PSG's victory on the Champs-Elysees avenue, with the Arc de Triomphe in background, after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan, Sunday, June 1, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Updated 34 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Two fans died and a police officer is in a coma after mass nationwide celebrations for Paris Saint-Germain's historic Champions League victory, European soccer's biggest prize, French authorities said Sunday.

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the city of Dax during a PSG street party after Saturday night's final in Munich, the national police service said. A man was killed in Paris when his scooter was hit by a car during PSG celebrations, the interior minister’s office said. The circumstances of both are being investigated.

A police officer was hit accidentally by fireworks in Coutance in northwest France and placed in an artificial coma because of grave eye injuries, the national police service said.

Hundreds of people were arrested in the celebrations, which were largely peaceful but degenerated into violence in some areas.

The team is expected to return to a big parade on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday after clinching its first Champions League title, a 5-0 win over Inter Milan.

At the top of the Champs-Élysées avenue, a water cannon was used to protect the Place de l’Étoile, near the landmark Arc de Triomphe. Police said a large crowd not watching the match tried to push through a barrier to make contact with police.

By 2 a.m. Sunday, a total of 294 arrests had been made, including 30 people who broke into a shoe shop on the Champs-Élysées. Two cars were set alight close to Parc des Princes, police added.

At the Place de la Bastille, there were joyous scenes as fans climbed onto the base of the famous column, singing, dancing and letting off flares, while those around joined in.

At one point, motorbikes loudly revved their engines and the crowd cheered as they did laps around the column. There were no police nearby and, by 1 a.m., the atmosphere was upbeat with no tensions and plenty of singing.

Security had been tightened up in anticipation of potential post-match violence and 5,400 police officers were deployed on the Champs-Élysées, other key parts of Paris, and its nearby suburbs.

Supporters celebrate a PSG goal outside a cafe during the the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan, Saturday, May 31, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fireworks explode on the Champs-Elysees avenue after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan, Sunday, June 1, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

PSG's Marquinhos celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

A fan scarf lies near the site where a 53-year-old British man plowed a minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans who were celebrating the city's Premier League championship Monday, injuring more than 45 people in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, May 27, 2025.(AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: AP

What to know about the crash into a parade for Liverpool soccer fans

French Open: Novak Djokovic wins easily in a match filled with Champions League celebrations

Fan violence ahead of soccer final between Chelsea and Real Betis leads to 28 arrests

The Latest

In this photo released by Moscow Interregional Transport Prosecutor's Office telegram channel on Sunday, June 1, 2025, emergency employees work at a damaged bridge in Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine. (Moscow Interregional Transport Prosecutor's Office telegram channel via AP)

Credit: AP

Explosions caused 2 bridges in western Russia to collapse, officials say. 7 people were killed

33m ago

Piastri and Norris to start Spanish GP from front row with Verstappen right behind

39m ago

Poles vote for a new president in a pivotal runoff election

56m ago

Featured

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, speaks outside the Federal Prison Camp on May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla. President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of defrauding banks out of $36 million and hiding millions in earnings to avoid paying taxes. (Dan Anderson/AP)

Credit: Dan Anderson/AP

Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn

The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.

A Georgia kid placed 3rd in national spelling bee. He hopes to return in 2026.

Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.

South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference

Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.