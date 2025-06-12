Nation & World News
12 shot, 1 dead in North Carolina overnight shooting

One person is dead and at least 12 others were injured in a mass shooting in North Carolina
Updated 8 minutes ago

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — One person is dead and at least 12 others were injured in a mass shooting in western North Carolina.

The shooting took place at about 12:45 a.m. in Hickory, a city in Catawba County.

One victim is in critical condition and several others are in the hospital. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Hickory Police Department are investigating the scene. No arrests have been made.

