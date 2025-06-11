Stabbing attack at homeless shelter sends 11 people to hospital, man in custody

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A stabbing attack at a homeless shelter sent 11 people to a hospital Sunday night in Salem, Oregon, and a man was in custody, a police spokesperson said.

Police were called out at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday to the Union Gospel Mission, Angela Hedrick of the Salem Police Department said in a statement. She said the victims suffered “varying types of injuries" and that their status was unknown.

Hedrick released no more details as detectives investigate.