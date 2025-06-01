1 officer killed, 1 wounded and another person dead in Los Angeles County shooting

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (AP) — One police officer was killed and another was injured after a shooting Saturday evening in a city east of Los Angeles, authorities said. Another person was found dead.
An adult male suspect was wounded but has been taken into custody, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. He said the department is leading an investigation into a double homicide in Baldwin Park.
Luna and Baldwin Park Police Chief Robert López held a news conference shortly after the shooting.
“It's extremely tragic to have to deal with this,” López said.
The injured officer is in good condition and with his family, he added.
Police in Baldwin Park responded to a call at around 7 p.m. of someone shooting rounds with a rifle.
When the officers arrived, they were “met by gunfire,” Luna said. At least one officer fired shots after police came under fire.
It is unclear how many shots were fired, but the sheriff said that he believed the weapon used in the shooting has been recovered.
The names of the victims have not been released as of Sunday morning. López said the officer who was killed was an “amazing man” who liked snowboarding and traveled to see Dodger games across the United States.
___
This story corrects that Baldwin Park is east, not west, of Los Angeles.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
