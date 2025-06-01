1 dead, 11 others injured in North Carolina overnight shooting

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Hickory Police Department are investigating the shooting. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also assisting in the case. No arrests have been made and the number of shots fired is not yet known.

The Sheriff's Department has not released the victims' names or ages.

Investigators said there were as many as 100 people attending a house party at a home on the street when one or more people discharged firearms, WSOC-TV reported.

Eyewitnesses told local reporters that many people attending the party were from nearby high schools and people began scattering, ducking for cover and running toward safety when shots erupted.

Major Aaron Turk with the sheriff's office said at a news conference that the street is usually quiet.

This story has been updated to correct that the total number of victims, including the person who died, is 12 and not 11 overall.