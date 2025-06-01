1 dead, 11 injured after dozens of shots fired in North Carolina, officials say

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — At least 80 shots were fired in a western North Carolina neighborhood early Sunday, killing one person and injuring 11 others in a residential area where a house party was being held, authorities said.
No arrests have been made, but authorities believe there was more than one shooter when the gunfire erupted about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said.
One victim was in critical condition and 10 others were hospitalized in serious condition, officials said. The sheriff's department has not released the victims' names or ages but said those at the party included teens and people in their 20s and older.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Hickory Police Department are investigating the shooting. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also assisting in the case.
Investigators said there were as many as 100 people attending a house party at a home on the street when one or more people discharged firearms, WSOC-TV reported.
Eyewitnesses told local reporters that many people attending the party were from nearby high schools and people began scattering, ducking for cover and running toward safety when the gunfire began.
Major Aaron Turk with the sheriff's office said at a news conference that the shooting occurred in a normally quiet residential area.
About two hours before the shooting, there was a noise complaint about the party from another home, Turk said.
He added that deputies responded, but that investigators don't believe the noise complaint was the motivation for the shooting.
It's not clear exactly where the shooting took place. Turk said the crime scene spanned several properties, covering about two acres (.8 hectares), and included outdoor and indoor areas.
___
This story has been updated to correct that the total number of victims, including the person who died, is 12 and not 11 overall.
Keep Reading
4 teens injured in shooting at Gwinnett’s Briscoe Park
The GBI Crime Scene Unit is investigating a shooting Saturday evening that injured at least four teens at Briscoe Park in Gwinnett County
Police seeking public’s help after man fatally shot at his DeKalb home
Surveillance video showed a man holding an assault rifle as he entered the home, located a short distance from Panola Road. Police shared photos of the suspect at a Walmart.
Featured
Credit: TNS
Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.
Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.
Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store
Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.
Fulton officer fatally shoots person who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says
The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments